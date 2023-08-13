Most expensive transfers in club football

Harry Kane became the latest to join the list of players who cost more than 100 million euros (S$148 million) on the transfer market after the English striker moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich.
The 222 million euros Paris St Germain paid Barcelona in 2017 for Brazilian forward Neymar remains a world record.
The following are the most expensive players of all time (all fees in euros from club statements or media reports):
|
Player
|
From
|
To
|
Year
|
Fee
|
Neymar
|
Barcelona
|
PSG
|
2017
|
222m
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
AS Monaco
|
PSG
|
2018
|
180m
|
Philippe Coutinho
|
Liverpool
|
Barcelona
|
2018
|
145m
|
Joao Felix
|
Benfica
|
Atletico Madrid
|
2019
|
126m
|
Enzo Fernandez
|
Benfica
|
Chelsea
|
2023
|
121m
|
Declan Rice
|
West Ham Utd
|
Arsenal
|
2023
|
121m
|
Antoine Griezmann
|
Atletico
|
Barcelona
|
2019
|
120m
|
Jack Grealish
|
Aston Villa
|
Man City
|
2021
|
117m
|
Romelu Lukaku
|
Inter Milan
|
Chelsea
|
2021
|
115m
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
Real Madrid
|
Juventus
|
2018
|
112m
|
Paul Pogba
|
Juventus
|
Man United
|
2016
|
110m
|
Ousmane Dembele
|
Dortmund
|
Barcelona
|
2017
|
105m
|
Jude Bellingham
|
Dortmund
|
Real Madrid
|
2023
|
103m
|
Gareth Bale
|
Tottenham
|
Real Madrid
|
2013
|
100m
|
Eden Hazard
|
Chelsea
|
Real Madrid
|
2019
|
100m
|
Harry Kane
|
Tottenham
|
Bayern Munich
|
2023
|
100m