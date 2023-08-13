Most expensive transfers in club football

Harry Kane became the latest to join the list of players who cost more than 100 million euros (S$148 million) on the transfer market after the English striker moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich.

The 222 million euros Paris St Germain paid Barcelona in 2017 for Brazilian forward Neymar remains a world record.

The following are the most expensive players of all time (all fees in euros from club statements or media reports):

Player From To Year Fee Neymar Barcelona PSG 2017 222m Kylian Mbappe AS Monaco PSG 2018 180m Philippe Coutinho Liverpool Barcelona 2018 145m Joao Felix Benfica Atletico Madrid 2019 126m Enzo Fernandez Benfica Chelsea 2023 121m Declan Rice West Ham Utd Arsenal 2023 121m Antoine Griezmann Atletico Barcelona 2019 120m Jack Grealish Aston Villa Man City 2021 117m Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan Chelsea 2021 115m Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Juventus 2018 112m Paul Pogba Juventus Man United 2016 110m Ousmane Dembele Dortmund Barcelona 2017 105m Jude Bellingham Dortmund Real Madrid 2023 103m Gareth Bale Tottenham Real Madrid 2013 100m Eden Hazard Chelsea Real Madrid 2019 100m Harry Kane Tottenham Bayern Munich 2023 100m

