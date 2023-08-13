world

Most expensive transfers in club football
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - on May 28, 2023
Harry Kane became the latest to join the list of players who cost more than 100 million euros (S$148 million) on the transfer market after the English striker moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich.

The 222 million euros Paris St Germain paid Barcelona in 2017 for Brazilian forward Neymar remains a world record.

The following are the most expensive players of all time (all fees in euros from club statements or media reports):

Player

From

To

 Year  

Fee

Neymar

Barcelona

PSG

2017

222m

Kylian Mbappe

AS Monaco

PSG

2018

180m

Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool

Barcelona

2018

145m

Joao Felix

Benfica

Atletico Madrid

2019

126m

Enzo Fernandez

Benfica

Chelsea

2023

121m

Declan Rice

West Ham Utd

Arsenal

2023

121m

Antoine Griezmann

Atletico

Barcelona

2019

120m

Jack Grealish

Aston Villa

Man City

2021

117m

Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan

Chelsea

2021

115m

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

Juventus

2018

112m

Paul Pogba

Juventus

Man United

2016

110m

Ousmane Dembele

Dortmund

Barcelona

2017

105m

Jude Bellingham

Dortmund

Real Madrid

2023

103m

Gareth Bale

Tottenham

Real Madrid

2013

100m

Eden Hazard

Chelsea

Real Madrid

2019

100m

Harry Kane

Tottenham

Bayern Munich

2023

100m

