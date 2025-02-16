Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Mother and child die from injuries after car ramming attack in Munich

Mother and child die from injuries after car ramming attack in Munich
A woman looks at tributes at a makeshift memorial for the victims of a suspected ramming attack where a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker drove a car into a crowd, in Munich, Germany, Feb 15, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 16, 2025 1:20 AM

MUNICH — A 37-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter died on Saturday (Feb 15) from injuries they sustained when an Afghan national drove a car into a crowd in Munich on Thursday, German police said on Saturday, the first fatalities from the incident.

Prosecutors had said on Friday that at least 39 people were injured, some of them critically, when the car ploughed into trade union activists demonstrating for higher pay.

Authorities said they were treating the incident as a religiously motivated attack.

The attack has brought security issues back into focus in campaigning for Germany's federal election on Feb 23.

The attack also came hours before the arrival of international leaders in the southern German city for the annual Munich Security Conference.

ALSO READ: Car attack in Germany may have been religiously motivated, prosecutors say

GERMANYcarAttackdeaths
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.