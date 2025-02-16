Mother and child die from injuries after car ramming attack in Munich

MUNICH — A 37-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter died on Saturday (Feb 15) from injuries they sustained when an Afghan national drove a car into a crowd in Munich on Thursday, German police said on Saturday, the first fatalities from the incident.

Prosecutors had said on Friday that at least 39 people were injured, some of them critically, when the car ploughed into trade union activists demonstrating for higher pay.

Authorities said they were treating the incident as a religiously motivated attack.

The attack has brought security issues back into focus in campaigning for Germany's federal election on Feb 23.

The attack also came hours before the arrival of international leaders in the southern German city for the annual Munich Security Conference.

ALSO READ: Car attack in Germany may have been religiously motivated, prosecutors say