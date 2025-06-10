Award Banner
Mpox is still a health emergency, WHO says

A Nigerian health official prepares to administer a mpox vaccination to a woman, at Federal Medical Center in Abuja, Nigeria on Nov 18, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJune 10, 2025 2:45 AM

The mpox outbreak is still a public health emergency, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday (June 9), with the health body's director-general issuing a revised set of temporary recommendations.

The WHO first declared the emergency in August last year, when an outbreak of a new form of mpox spread from the badly-hit Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.

A public health emergency of international concern is WHO's highest form of alert.

