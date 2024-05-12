world

Musk sees fourth flight of SpaceX's Starship in 3-5 weeks

Musk sees fourth flight of SpaceX's Starship in 3-5 weeks
SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft, atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket, lifts off on its third launch from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on an uncrewed test flight, near Brownsville, Texas, US, on March 14, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMay 12, 2024 2:38 AM

SpaceX's Starship rocket, a futuristic vehicle designed to eventually carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, will probably have its fourth flight in 3-5 weeks, the company's Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday (May 11).

"Objective is for the ship to get past max heating or at least further than last time," Musk said in response to a question about Starship.

Earlier this year, SpaceX's Starship rocket completed nearly an entire test flight through space on its third try getting farther than ever before, but disintegrated on its return to Earth.

ALSO READ: Injury rates for Musk's SpaceX exceed industry average for second year

Elon MuskAviation/Aerospace sectorSpaceX
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.