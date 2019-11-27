Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says

LOS ANGELES - An attorney for Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of electric car maker Tesla, said on Tuesday that his client had no intention of settling a defamation suit brought by a British cave explorer before the case goes to trial on Dec. 3.

Vernon Unsworth is suing Musk for calling him a "pedo guy" in one of a series of tweets.

Musk posted the tweets after Unsworth accused Musk in a CNN interview of grandstanding by offering to help Unsworth's diving team rescue 12 boys and their football coach from a cave in Thailand in July 2018.

Asked after Tuesday's session in US District Court in Los Angeles if there was any chance Musk would settle before the civil trial, his attorney Alex Spiro told Reuters: "No."

The defamation suit is one of the last remaining issues hanging over Musk from a turbulent period in 2018 and early 2019, during which the tech entrepreneur's use of Twitter and his personal behaviour rattled Tesla shareholders and drew pressure from regulators.

Lawyers for Musk and Unsworth argued for a second day on Tuesday about evidence that could be used in next week's trial.

US District Judge Stephen Wilson said those arguments would continue on Monday before he provides a written ruling.

Unsworth's attorney L. Lin Wood wants to present a series of emails Musk wrote to a Buzzfeed reporter in August of last year, including one in which he told the reporter to "stop defending child rapists."