Netanyahu accuses UN of being slow to provide Gaza refugee relief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz (not pictured) in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct 28, 2023.
PUBLISHED ONNovember 24, 2023 3:13 AM

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the United Nations (UN) on Thursday (Nov 23) of being slow to attend to the spiralling humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying its relief workers had not entered a designated "safe zone" for Palestinian refugees.

"I have yet to see the effort that I would like to see on the part of the UN and international agencies," Netanyahu told the visiting Spanish and Belgian prime ministers, according to a Hebrew-language transcript of the meeting issued by his office.

