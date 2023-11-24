Netanyahu accuses UN of being slow to provide Gaza refugee relief

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the United Nations (UN) on Thursday (Nov 23) of being slow to attend to the spiralling humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying its relief workers had not entered a designated "safe zone" for Palestinian refugees.

"I have yet to see the effort that I would like to see on the part of the UN and international agencies," Netanyahu told the visiting Spanish and Belgian prime ministers, according to a Hebrew-language transcript of the meeting issued by his office.

