Netanyahu denies targeting UNIFIL, calls for withdrawal, UNIFIL says we're staying

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Oct 14) rejected accusations that Israeli troops had deliberately targeted United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers in Lebanon as "completely false" and repeated a call for them to be withdrawn from combat zones.

He said the military did its utmost to avoid harming UNIFIL personnel, while striking Hezbollah fighters. "But the best way to assure the safety of UNIFIL personnel is for UNIFIL to heed Israel's request and to temporarily get out of harm's way."

Later, UNIFIL's mission spokesperson posted a video message on X, saying "We are staying. We are in the south of Lebanon under a security council mandate, so it's important to keep an international presence and to keep the UN flag in the area."

"There were some deliberate attacks against our troops... and the parties have an obligation to protect peacekeepers and ensure the safety and security of our troops," Andrea Tenenti said.

