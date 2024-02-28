world

Netanyahu, responding to Biden, says Israel's war stand has wide US support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Jerusalem, Feb 18, 2024.
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 28, 2024 4:48 AM

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday (Feb 27) he had consistently resisted pressure to end the Gaza war prematurely and that this stand has popular US support that "will help us continue the campaign until total victory" over Hamas.

In a statement billed as his response to remarks by US President Joe Biden that warned against Israel's hard-right government losing international backing, Netanyahu noted a poll that found 82 per cent of Americans support Israel over Hamas.

