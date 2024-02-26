world

Netanyahu says it is unclear if hostage deal will emerge

Netanyahu says it is unclear if hostage deal will emerge
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Jerusalem, Feb 18, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 26, 2024 3:34 AM

WASHINGTON — Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday (Feb 25) said it was not clear yet whether a hostage deal would materialise from ongoing talks, declining to discuss specifics but saying the Islamist militant group Hamas needed to "come down to a reasonable situation."

Netanyahu, speaking in an interview with CBS News, added he was meeting with staff later on Sunday to review a dual military plan that included the evacuation of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and an operation to destroy remaining Hamas battalions.

"If we have a deal, it will be delayed somewhat, but it will happen. If we don't have a deal, we'll do it anyway," he told CBS.

ALSO READ: Israel, Hamas skirmish in Gaza as truce efforts pick up pace

Benjamin NetanyahuIsraelPalestineWars and conflictshostage
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.