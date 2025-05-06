Award Banner
Netanyahu says new Gaza offensive will be intensive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the annual ceremony at the eve of Israel's Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers (Yom HaZikaron) at the Yad LaBanim Memorial in Jerusalem on 29 April.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMay 06, 2025 2:27 AM

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday (May 5) that a new offensive in Gaza will be an intensive military operation aimed at defeating Hamas, but stopped short of detailing just how much of the enclave's territory would be seized.

"Population will be moved, for its own protection," Netanyahu said in a video posted on X. He said Israeli soldiers won't go into Gaza, launch raids and then retreat. "The intention is the opposite of that," he said.

