New Jersey police take traffic enforcement up a notch, wear sniper suit to nab offenders

New Jersey police have taken traffic enforcement up a notch, going the "extra mile" to bust 70 drivers during a recent traffic enforcement operation.

In a cheeky social media post published on July 30, Dunellen Borough Police Department teased members of the public, asking if they spotted a "shrub" along North Washington Avenue that day.

"If you had your head buried in your phone, probably not!" the post said.

The picture shows a police officer dressed in a ghillie suit, commonly used by snipers to blend into natural surroundings, holding up a pair of binoculars and walkie talkie.

Another picture shows an officer wearing what appears to be tactical belt and holding up a portable imaging device.

His shirt reads: "Not a cop."

While a total of 74 drivers were issued with citations under New Jersey's handheld cell phone law, social media users were mostly amused.

"I use a walker. If I had walked past him and he moved, lol, I would either have had a heart attack or ran over his baby toe. I love our police department," Sharon Wentworth wrote.

Another user, Jennifer DeHart, who supported the operation, wrote: "Being on your phone should get you the embarrassment of getting your ticket handed to you by green sasquatch on the watch."

"Now that is what i call 'planting' an undercover police officer," Furman Rich added.

But some questioned the legality of such an operation.

Geraldo C Meirelles called the disguise "an abuse", saying police officers cannot use disguises to fine drivers, adding that "it is illegal".

But a quick search of New Jersey's statutes show that while the state has strict legislative rules stating that officers must show their faces, there are also explicit provisions for undercover assignment or tactical duties.

In addition, the US Supreme Court, in a 1966 landmark ruling, had stated that the use of undercover tactics and official deception do not violate the Fourth Amendment.

Meanwhile in Singapore, the Government has tabled the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill.

Aside from harsher penalties to drivers for dangerous or careless driving, the Bill also includes stepping up enforcement for the holding of mobile devices while driving and lowering alcohol level limits for drink-driving.

In addition, the number of demerit points that a driver can accumulate before suspension will drop from 24 to 18 from January 1, 2027.

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editor@asiaone.com