New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says he's ready for the challenge

LISBON — New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said he is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task he faces when he moves to England from Portugal but he is looking forward to the challenge.

The English Premier League club announced Amorim's appointment earlier in November, with the 39-year-old Portuguese arriving from Sporting on Nov 11 on a contract until June 2027.

Amorim, who replaces sacked Dutchman Erik ten Hag at United, marked his final game as coach of Sporting with a 4-2 comeback victory at Braga on Nov 10.

"I feel ready for the new challenge," he said after the match.

"I'm not naive, I know it's going to be very different, very difficult. I'm at peace now, I can focus on my new job and I'm looking forward to starting tomorrow."

Considered one of Europe's brightest young managers, Amorim's first match is slated for Nov 24 at promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

United are 13th in the league on 15 points from 11 matches, four points adrift of Chelsea in third. Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has guided the side to three wins and a draw in all competitions since ten Hag was fired on Oct 28.

"I know it will be difficult to reproduce what I have here elsewhere, but there are other places with different exposure and pressure ... It's been a fantastic adventure," said Amorim, who has won the Primeira Liga twice with Sporting.

"I apologise for this mid-season decision, but I felt it was my time and my way."

While Amorim is feeling optimistic about his new challenge, the pressure is mounting on Ange Postecoglou.

The Tottenham Hotspur manager took responsibility for his side's inconsistency this season, after they fell to a shock 2-1 home loss to promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Nov 10.

Having eliminated Manchester City in the League Cup before beating Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League last weekend, Spurs were stunned by Galatasaray 3-2 in the Europa League on Nov 7.

On Nov 10, boos rang out from Spurs fans at the final whistle as Ipswich claimed their first Premier League victory since April 2002.

The defeat left Spurs in 10th place with 16 points from 11 matches.

"The inconsistency we're having this year, ultimately it comes down to me and my approach and something I need to try and fix and see if I can help the players in that area," Postecoglou said.

He added: "It was hugely disappointing and, from my perspective, unacceptable, because we started the game nowhere near the levels we needed to be. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb."

The Australian did not think Spurs' Thursday-Sunday (Nov 7-10) run of fixtures was the reason for their struggles.

"If we were seeing that, we'd probably feel it more at the end of games and we're not feeling it at the end of games," he added.

Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr and striker Dominic Solanke both left the game due to injury but Postecoglou thought both players had avoided serious problems.

"I think Pape is all right. He just got a bit of a knock," he added. "Dom jarred his knee, it was pretty sore but he wanted to continue. Hopefully it is nothing serious."

[[nid:708740]]