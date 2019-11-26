New photos vs old: Comparisons show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

The Rhone Glacier and Belvedere Hotel are seen in the Swiss Alps in Obergoms, Switzerland on August 21, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

On the hairpin bend of a Swiss mountain pass, a Victorian-era hotel built for tourists to admire the Rhone Glacier has been abandoned now that the ice has retreated nearly 2 km (1.2 miles) uphill.

Where mighty glaciers once spilled into Swiss valleys like frozen rivers of ice, a residue of grey scree and boulders remains, spliced through with raging streams.

A Reuters montage of images - showing photos of modern-day mountain landscapes next to archive shots of the same scenes decades earlier - reveals the dramatic change.

More than 500 Swiss glaciers have already vanished, and the government says 90 per cent of the remaining 1,500 will go by the end of the century if nothing is done to cut emissions.

Their retreat is expected to have a major impact on water levels - possibly raising them initially as the ice melts but depleting them long term. Officials fear the changes could trigger rockfalls and other hazards and affect the economy.

The Belvedere Hotel, built in the 1880s during a surge in Alpine tourists, was an early victim of the decline. Once the scene of wild parties, it features in a James Bond car chase in Goldfinger.

Visitors can still walk into a cave carved into the glacier. But the ice above is now draped with huge white sheets to reflect the sun's heat. Despite such efforts, melt waters have formed a green lake.

A combination photo shows the Rhone Glacier and Belvedere Hotel pictured before 1938 (top), seen in Obergoms, Switzerland and on August 21, 2019 (bottom).
PHOTO: ETH Library Zurich, Reuters

Down the valley, a mid 19th century photograph shows the glacier's bulging snout more than 100 metres thick. Now, animals graze and a river meanders on the same spot.

In another archive photograph taken in the late 19th century in front of the Aletsch glacier - the largest in the Alps - a man sits on a boulder in front of a huge ice channel that merges with the main ice stream below. Today, they no longer join.

A combination picture shows the Aletsch Glacier photographed between 1860 and 1877 (top) in Fieschertal, Switzerland and on September 4, 2019 (bottom).
PHOTO: ETH Library Zurich, Reuters

Landlocked Switzerland is warming at twice the global rate and over the last year its glaciers have lost 2 per cent of volume, said Mathias Huss, who heads Switzerland's glacier monitoring institute GLAMOS which has data stretching back 150 years.

"We have never seen such a fast rate of glacial decline since the measurements have started," he said.

Some hope that politics can make a difference, especially after the Greens surged in an October election. The "Glacier Initiative" calling for more climate measures collected more than the 100,000 signatures required to trigger a referendum and will be sent to Bern this week.

But the glaciers will keep shrinking, scientists say. "The Alps will still be beautiful in my opinion, but they will be different," Huss said.

More about
ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES Switzerland climate change

TRENDING

What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
SEA Games 2019: Singapore Muslim athletes served pork despite reminders
SEA Games 2019: Singapore Muslim athletes served pork despite reminders
Donnie Yen to meet fans in Tampines on Dec 9 to promote Ip Man 4 movie
Donnie Yen to meet fans in Tampines on Dec 9 to promote Ip Man 4 movie
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
SIA slips to No. 2 in best airline list, wins top spot for its premium suites
SIA slips to No. 2 in best airline list, wins top spot for its premium suites
Third bridge needed to ease congestion between Johor and Singapore: Malaysian minister
'Congestion is at its peak' at JB customs, says Malaysian minister
Nanyang Polytechnic student admits to recording video of male schoolmate in campus toilet
Nanyang Polytechnic student admits to recording video of male schoolmate in campus toilet
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
I'll be a 'cow' in 2020: Park Min-young
Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix
Just the tip: Netflix's Singapore Social is out of touch with everyday Singaporeans
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home

SERVICES