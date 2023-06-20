New tropical depression expected to become first 2023 hurricane: US centre

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

MIAMI - The third topical depression of the 2023 hurricane season has formed in the central tropical Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane in a few days, the US National Hurricane Center said on Monday (June 19).

The depression, about 1,425 miles east of the southern Windward Islands, is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, the Miami-based forecaster said.

"The depression is forecast to strengthen and move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane on Thursday and Friday, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves," the hurricane centre said.

While it was too early to specify the location and magnitude of where those hazards could occur, the centre urged authorities in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to closely monitor the system and have hurricane plans in place.

Jun 19 11AM EDT: Tropical Depression Three has formed in the central tropical Atlantic. Everyone in the Lesser

Antilles, Puerto Rico, and Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ and have their hurricane plan in place. pic.twitter.com/lx0teiMMfp — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2023

If the depression becomes a hurricane, it would be the first one of the 2023 season, which lasts from June through November.

A slightly below-average 2023 Atlantic hurricane season lies ahead with an El Nino weather phenomenon damping the storm outlook, researchers at Colorado State University predicted in April.

ALSO READ: Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California: EMSC