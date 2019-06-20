New York jury convicts man who starved, branded women in Nxivm sex cult

NEW YORK - Keith Raniere, a New York man accused of running a cult-like group in which women were kept on starvation diets, branded with his initials and ordered to have sex with him, was found guilty of all charges against him by a New York jury on Wednesday (June 19).

Raniere, 58, was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, possession of child pornography and other crimes.

He faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

The jury in federal court in Brooklyn reached its verdict after just four hours of deliberation, capping off a trial that lasted more than six weeks. Raniere's sentencing is set for Sept 25.

His lawyer, Mr Marc Agnifilo, told reporters outside the courthouse that the verdict will be appealed.