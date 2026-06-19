New York mayor, other leaders push to ban horse-drawn carriage rides after Indian teen's death

NEW YORK — The death of a young tourist who jumped from a runaway horse carriage in Central Park has intensified calls to ban the old-time attraction from one of New York City's most recognisable destinations.

Romanch Mahajan, 18, died after he got off of the four-wheeled carriage as its horse sprinted through the park without the driver.

He is believed to be the first person to die in a horse carriage accident since they were introduced in Central Park more than 150 years ago, according to the labour union representing the industry and the Central Park Conservancy, which manages the 341-hectare park.

The conservancy was among those arguing Thursday (June 18) that the carriage industry should be suspended until more protections can be put in place.

Mahajan's death was the eighth horse-related incident in the park over the past 13 months, the group said.

"The record is undeniable: crashes, runaways, horse deaths, injuries, and now a devastating loss of human life," said Edita Birnkrant, head of the animal welfare group New Yorkers for Clean, Livable, and Safe Streets.

Animal rights activists have long said the carriage horses are overworked, can get easily spooked on city streets and live in inadequate stables while their drivers regularly flout city rules.

All of those allegations have been denied by the horse and carriage owners, who say the animals are well cared for and the stables are fine.

The conservancy has argued that horses can no longer safely share park roads teeming with joggers, cyclists, pedestrians and motorized scooters, noting that other US cities, including Chicago and San Antonio, have also recently done away with the nostalgic rides.

But carriage industry leaders said the fatal crash underscores the need for better protections, not outright elimination of the quaint attraction that harkens back to a romanticized, bygone New York.

"We're absolutely gutted and stunned by this tragedy," said Alexander Kemp, a vice president with the Transport Workers Union Local 100, the labour union representing carriage drivers and owners.

"We have shuttered the stables and ceased operations today while we have extensive internal discussions of safety protocols and how they can be improved."

Horse carriages weren't running Thursday and it was not immediately clear when the rides, which cost about US$72 (S$93) for the first 20 minutes, would resume.

The owner of the carriage involved in the fatal crash also suspended the driver indefinitely, and has plans to retire the horse from the business, according to the union.

It said the driver improperly dismounted to take a photograph of his passengers.

Celebrating a high school graduation turned tragic

Mahajan had been on a family trip celebrating his recent high school graduation when the family decided to take a ride on one of the park's often photographed, richly decorated carriages.

His father, Deepak Mahajan, told The New York Times the family had arrived from India on Monday, the same day Romanch learned he had been accepted to a university in Jaipur.

They had spent the trip visiting many of the city's popular tourist attractions, including the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge.

The carriage driver hopped off to take a photograph of the family near a fountain when the horse suddenly bolted, Mahajan said.

Romanch's mother fell out of the carriage, and the teen jumped out in an attempt to save her, according to his father.

"He was screaming, 'Mom!'" Deepak Mahajan recounted to the Times.

But Romanch hit his head on the ground before the carriage clipped another horse-drawn vehicle and eventually toppled over. The father, his wife and younger son escaped with minor injuries.

"This incident should be taken very seriously," Mahajan said. "It took my son's dream away."

Carriage owners and drivers fear end to livelihood

New York City leaders vowed to work swiftly to end the industry in the wake of Romanch's death.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin said the legislative body would hold a hearing next month on a long-simmering bill that would ban horse carriages and help drivers transition into new jobs.

Last year, the park conservancy revived debate over the carriages when, for the first time, it threw its support behind what's known as Ryder's Law.

"The time to act is now," she wrote on the social platform X.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani also reiterated his support for ending the industry, saying he'd work with the council, the industry and animal welfare advocates to "deliver a just transition that protects workers while ending horse-drawn carriages in Central Park once and for all".

Other recent mayors have made similar pronouncements.

Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to shut down the industry "on Day One" in office, only to come up against years of council opposition.

Mayor Eric Adams, Mamdani's predecessor, came out against the industry near the end of his single term.

Onur Altintas, who owns four horses and a carriage operating in Central Park, was among those worried about an end to their livelihood. He said the industry provides hundreds of jobs to drivers, stable hands, farriers, and others in horse-related trades.

"We are sad about what happened. Nobody wants that. But it's not like this is happening every day," said Altintas.

"Car crashes and plane crashes are happening every single day. One horse makes an accident, and the world is destroyed? Come on."

The longtime owner and driver said the industry needs better regulations to make it safer.

He said "90 per cent" of horse-related accidents could be avoided simply by installing hitching posts throughout the park so drivers could safely tether and secure their horses, including at popular tourist photo stops.

The Transport Workers Union on Thursday said legislation recently introduced into the council would do just that.

"Drivers can't leave their carriage. They have to be on it all the time," Altintas said. "But it's impossible. We have to go to the restroom. We have to eat. We have to do things."

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