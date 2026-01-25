New Zealand authorities working to identify landslide victims

SYDNEY - New Zealand authorities said on Saturday (Jan 24) they were working to identify victims of a landslide that hit a busy campground on the country's North Island, after human remains were found overnight.

Six people, including two teenagers, were presumed dead after heavy rains triggered Thursday's landslide at Mount Maunganui on the island's east coast, bringing down soil and rubble at the site in the city of Tauranga, crowded with families on summer holidays.

Rescue efforts have ceased and a recovery operation is under way, police said, adding that it was unlikely any of those missing were still alive. No signs of life have been detected from the rubble since voices were heard by first responders on Thursday, according to police.

Chief Coroner Anna Tutton said her office was now working to identify victims.

"I can't say how long the identification process will take - but I give my absolute assurance that we will work very carefully," Tutton said in a statement.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said it was "devastating to receive the news we have all been dreading".

"To the families who have lost loved ones - every New Zealander is grieving with you," Luxon posted on X.

The prime minister visited the site on Friday and met with families of the victims.

Thirty-five crew, assisted by heavy machinery, were removing debris on Saturday after a partial slip in a section of the search area on Friday evening, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

Heavy rain forecast for the area on Saturday could present further challenges, and the work crew might have to withdraw from the search area for their safety, Fire and Emergency official Megan Stiffler said in a statement.

The heavy rain this week unleashed another landslide in the neighbouring suburb of Papamoa, killing two.

