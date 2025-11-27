New Zealand government announces inquiry into Phillips children case

WELLINGTON — The New Zealand government announced on Thursday (Nov 27) an inquiry into the disappearance of the Phillips children, who were hidden by their fugitive father in dense bush without discovery for several years.

"The inquiry will look into whether government agencies took all practicable steps to protect the safety and welfare of the Phillips children," Attorney-General Judith Collins said in a statement.

Tom Phillips disappeared with his children in late 2021, in a case that drew national attention for his ability to evade arrest.

In September, Phillips was shot dead in a standoff with police following a robbery at a small rural store. A police officer was also shot multiple times in the standoff but he was later discharged from hospital.

One of Phillips' children was with him during the shooting and the other two children were later found at a campsite in the remote wilderness. Police have said they believe people in the area helped Phillips, but no arrests have been made.

The inquiry, which will determine whether agencies could take steps to prevent or resolve similar situations more quickly or effectively, will deliver a final report in July 2026. The inquiry will be conducted in private.

