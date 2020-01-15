New Zealand man fined for exploiting Singaporeans on working holiday

A six-month working holiday in New Zealand for four Singaporean women ended with them being owed money ane became part of a long-drawn investigation by local authorities.

Hired for five days in 2017 to prune kiwifruit tree at an orchard in Pukehina, about 100km from Auckland, the group of friends were not paid for their work.

More than two years later, they are still owed NZ$535 (S$476) each. This was even after New Zealand's Employment Relations Authority (ERA) ordered the man who employed Ms Amy Lim Pui Yee, Ms Aw Qiyin, Ms Gwendaline Ang Hui Fen and Ms Poh Toon Ling to pay them last August.

For multiple employment breaches, Gautam Rajan Kapur was also ordered last month to pay NZ$18,000 in penalties, of which NZ$12,000 will go to the four women.

Kapur had failed to give the women legally compliant employment agreements, and did not give employment records to the authorities when requested.

He also set up a sham company to try to avoid personal responsibility.

Recounting her experience yesterday, Ms Lim said the four of them made a complaint after growing frustrated with chasing Kapur for payment.

She told The New Paper: "He would say the payment would be delayed and there would be deductions because the job was not done well. But it had nothing to do with us. He was making all sorts of excuses."

"We didn't want it to happen to anyone else... I think some take it for granted that people on working holidays are there temporarily so they won't make an effort to make a complaint," she added.

QUIT JOB

Ms Lim, now 32 and working in customer service, had quit her job to go on the working holiday and decided to travel with the other three women, who planned similar trips.