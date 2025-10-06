New Zealand pays $4.6m to Samoa after 2024 Navy ship sinking

WELLINGTON — The New Zealand government said on Monday (Oct 6) it would pay the Samoan government 10 million Samoa tala (S$4.62 million) following the sinking of a Royal New Zealand Navy vessel off the coast of Samoa in 2024.

Manawanui, the navy's specialist dive and hydrographic vessel, ran aground near the southern coast of Upolu in October 2024 as it was conducting a reef survey. The ship's crew abandoned the ship, which later capsized and sank. All 75 crew members survived. An initial inquiry into the grounding found it was caused by a series of human errors.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement the payment follows a request from the Government of Samoa.

"We recognise the impact the sinking has had on local communities and acknowledge the disruption it caused," Peters said.

Manawanui remains on the reef but salvors have removed diesel fuel, oil and other pollutants from the ship along with equipment, weapons and ammunition and shipping containers have all been removed.

Peters says New Zealand continues to work with Samoa on decisions around the ship and its future.

"Working with the Government of Samoa, our focus continues to be on minimising any possible environmental impacts and supporting the response. These are our absolute priorities," Peters said.

[[nid:723523]]