New Zealand says to lift all coronavirus restrictions on June 9

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that all coronavirus measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country.

The country would move to national alert level 1 from midnight on Monday, Ardern said in a news conference.

She said public and private events can go on without restrictions, retail and hospitality sectors can operate normally, and all public transport can resume.

New Zealand has no active cases of Covid-19 in the country for the first time since February 28, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The last person who was being monitored for coronavirus has now been released from isolation as he's been symptom-free and is regarded as recovered, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.