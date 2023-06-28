world

New Zealand signs range of pacts with China

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 28.
SYDNEY - New Zealand said on Wednesday (June 28) it had signed a range of cooperative arrangements with China on trade, agriculture, forestry, education, and science and innovation.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Chinese Premier Li Qiang also discussed the Indo-Pacific region, tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, Wellington said in a statement.

