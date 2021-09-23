New Zealand's Ardern says lockdowns can end with high vaccine uptake

WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday (Sept 23) the country should aim for a more than 90 per cent rate of inoculation, and could drop strict coronavirus lockdown measures once enough people were vaccinated.

New Zealand eliminated Covid-19 last year and remained largely virus-free until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in August led to a nationwide lockdown.

With its biggest city Auckland still in lockdown and new cases being reported every day, Ardern said vaccinations will replace lockdowns as the main tool against the virus, allowing the authorities to isolate only those who are infected.

"If that rate (of vaccinations) is high enough, then we will be able to move away from lockdowns as a tool," she said.

The highest possible vaccine rates will give the most freedoms, Ardern said, adding that the country should be aiming for a 90 per cent plus rate of vaccination.

After a sluggish start to its vaccination campaign, some 40 per cent of adult New Zealanders are fully vaccinated and about 75 per cent have had at least one dose.

The authorities reported 15 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, all in Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 1,123.

Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield warned earlier this week that New Zealand may not get to zero Covid-19 cases again.

