Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

In a photo taken on March 30, 2017, people walk in front of the Houses of Parliament and Elizabeth Tower in London.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

LONDON - Britain's Big Ben bell in Parliament's landmark clock tower will ring at midnight on New Year's Eve, marking the start of a year for the first time since its new face was revealed from under scaffolding halfway through restoration work.

The 96m-tall Elizabeth Tower, one of the most photographed buildings in Britain, has been enveloped in scaffolding for the last two years as the four clock dials were re-glazed, ironwork repainted and intricately carved stonework cleaned and repaired.

In March, part of the scaffolding was removed, showing that the clock's once black numerals and hands have been repainted blue, in line with what scientists say was its original colour.

Since restoration work began in 2017, Big Ben has been largely silent, sounding only for important events.

It last tolled on Remembrance Day on Nov 11.

The bell will be tested several times in the run-up to New Year's Eve, Parliament said in a statement.

The restoration of the entire Elizabeth Tower, worth an estimated 61 million pounds (S$108 million), will see it repaired and redecorated, including bringing colours back to the original design.

The work is due to be completed in 2021 and will be followed by a four-billion-pound restoration programme of the entire Parliament building.

