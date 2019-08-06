Neymar, sponsors suspend some ad campaigns after rape allegation

Najila Trindade de Souza, who accuses Brazilian soccer player Neymar of rape, is carried by her lawyer, Danilo Garcia de Andrade, after giving testimony at a police station in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

SAO PAULO - Brazilian football star Neymar's agents said on Friday (June 7) that he and some of his sponsors had agreed to suspend some advertising campaigns following an allegation that he raped a woman in Paris last month.

NR Sports, which holds the rights to Neymar's name and image, said in a statement that no sponsorship contract had been cancelled and it did not provide details on what ad campaigns had been suspended.

"All the partners, for obvious reasons, are alert and aware of the unfolding events," the NR Sports statement said in part.

A Brazilian woman accused Neymar, 27, of raping her at a Paris hotel last month.

Sao Paulo police are investigating the accusation against Neymar, who plays his club football with French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The woman told investigators that she met Neymar on Instagram.

Neymar suggested they meet in person in Paris and he paid for her flight and her hotel room.