'Nightmare, nightmare' - Over half a million tourists stranded after Thomas Cook collapses

Passengers are seen at Thomas Cook check-in points at Mallorca Airport after the world's oldest travel firm collapsed stranding hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers around the globe and sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, September 23, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

MALLORCA, Spain - More than half a million holidaymakers were stranded around the globe on Monday following the collapse of Thomas Cook (TCG.L), the world's oldest travel firm.

Travelers frantically scoured mobile phones or quizzed officials for information as they waited in long queues in airports around Europe and beyond.

Here are comments from British tourists caught up in the mayhem at Palma Airport on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

NICK, TRAVELING WITH TWO CHILDREN AGED 18 MONTHS AND 12 YEARS

"Nightmare, nightmare, stressed. Not what we wanted really before going home. But what can you do? Other people have lost their jobs, so we're not as bad (off) as some other people."

"Says there's not going to be any flights, we're going to be stuck here in the airport until 7 o'clock (pm) I think. We were meant to fly at 10 o'clock (pm, on Sunday)... They're going to fly back to Manchester and then (for us) a coach trip back to Newcastle..."

HELEN, TRYING TO GET HOME TO GLASGOW, SCOTLAND

"They said they directed (those of us bound for) Glasgow... to Birmingham, then they're bussing us from Birmingham to Glasgow. So that's as far as we know, but things could change.

"It's quite sad, it is sad you know. Sad for all the staff too, you've got to think."

