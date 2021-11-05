No decrease in effectiveness if Covid-19 jab and flu vaccine is taken together: WHO

COPENHAGEN - People can get inoculated against Covid-19 and the seasonal influenza at the same time without compromising the vaccines' effectiveness, a World Health Organisation official said on Thursday (Nov 4).

"Anybody can get both the vaccines together - there is no decrease in the effectiveness of either of the vaccines when given together at one point of time," Siddhartha Datta, the WHO Europe's regional adviser for vaccines, told a news briefing.

