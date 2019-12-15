No luck in search for remaining bodies on New Zealand volcano

WELLINGTON (AFP) - Search teams returned to New Zealand's volcanic White Island on Sunday (Dec 15) but there was no sign of two bodies still unaccounted for after last week's eruption, as police released the names of four more victims.

Of the 47 people on the island - a popular tourist attraction - when the explosion took place, the death toll stands at 17 including the missing pair.

It is now believed the two may be in the sea, although divers searching the contaminated waters around the island on Saturday failed to locate one body seen floating in the area several days ago.

"The rescue teams are frustrated. We understand completely how frustrating it is for loved ones who want the bodies back," deputy police commissioner Mike Clement said when the land search party of eight police officers returned to the mainland.

He said there was "every chance" both corpses were in the water but the divers were "satisfied that the area we searched near the jetty is clear of the bodies".

There are 27 survivors in New Zealand and Australian hospitals, of which 20 are fighting for their lives after the eruption of the desolate island, which is the country's most active volcano.

The police on Sunday officially identified four victims, including New Zealand tour guide Tipene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangi, 24.

The other three - all Australians - were Zoe Ella Hosking, 15, and her stepfather Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, as well as 51-year-old Anthony James Langford.

Clement said although the land and sea searches had so far been unsuccessful in finding the remaining bodies, police had not given up hope.