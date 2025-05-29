Award Banner
North Korea and Russia's vice ministers discuss cooperation in Pyongyang

Russian and North Korean flags fly at the Vostochny Сosmodrome, the venue of the meeting between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia on Sept 13, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 29, 2025 1:28 AM

SEOUL — Russia's Vice Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaly Shulika and Ri Song-chol, North Korea's vice minister of public security, held a meeting to discuss expanding co-operation and exchange, state media reported on Thursday (May 29).

The meeting was held on Wednesday in Pyongyang, KCNA reported.

Officials from North Korea's Ministry of Public Security and Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs as well as those from the Russian embassy in Pyongyang attended the meeting, the report added.

A delegation led by Shulika arrived in Pyongyang on Monday, KCNA reported earlier this week.

