North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South

SEOUL — North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast late on Monday (July 24), South Korea's military said, hours after a US nuclear-powered submarine arrived in a naval base in the South.

Japan's defence ministry also reported the launch of what it said were two ballistic missiles by North Korea, both of which fell outside its exclusive economic zone.

The launches come amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula as South Korea and the United States take steps to increase their military readiness against North Korea's weapons programme with the deployment of US strategic military assets.

North Korea has reacted angrily, saying such a deployment could meet the criteria for its use of nuclear weapons.

The United States said it was consulting closely with its allies about the North Korean missile launches, which it described as being destabilising.

In a statement on Monday, the US military added the launches posed no immediate threat to US personnel and territory or to US allies.

Earlier on Monday, a nuclear-powered US submarine entered a naval base in South Korea's southern island of Jeju to load military supplies while on an unspecified operational mission, the South Korean navy said.

Over the weekend, the North fired a barrage of cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast.

Last week, North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests after a nuclear-armed US submarine arrived at a South Korean port for the first time since the 1980s.

