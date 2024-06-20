North Korea, Russia pact to provide mutual military assistance during invasion

SEOUL - North Korea and Russia agreed to provide all available military assistance if the other side faces armed aggression, under an agreement signed by their leaders, the North's KCNA news agency reported on June 20.

The two countries will not sign any treaty with a third country that infringes on the interests of the other and will not allow their territories to be used by any country to harm the other's security and sovereignty, KCNA said, citing the agreement.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Pyongyang on June 19 before announcing the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

KCNA on June 19 released the full text of the agreement, which also included co-operation on nuclear energy, space exploration, as well as food and energy security.

