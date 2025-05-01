North Korea says new bridge to Russia reinforces economic cooperation

SEOUL — North Korea said the construction of a new bridge linking it to Russia is a "significant" development of relations between the two countries, state media KCNA reported on Thursday (May 1).

Russia and North Korea on Wednesday began construction of a road bridge that will span the Tumen River. It had been in discussion for years but was agreed on during a visit by President Vladimir Putin to North Korea in 2024.

"It provides a substantial guarantee for laying down and reinforcing... important infrastructure for economic co-operation and for vitalising bilateral co-operation including travel of persons, tourism and circulation of commodities," KCNA said.

North Korea appears to have gained economic and military benefits in exchange for sending arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Pyongyang is discussing industrial modernisation in 14 sectors with aid from Russia, including in metals, aviation, energy and tourism, South Korean lawmakers said on Wednesday, citing the country's intelligence agency.

