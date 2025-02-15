Award Banner
Award Banner
world

North Korea says US should abandon military threats, KCNA says

North Korea says US should abandon military threats, KCNA says
A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, in this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, South Korea on July 19, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 15, 2025 4:54 AM

SEOUL — North Korea said on Saturday (Feb 15) that the US should abandon military threats if it has concerns about its mainland safety, state media KCNA reported, citing an official at North Korea's defence ministry.

The KCNA report cited the head of US Northern Command recently commenting on North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missiles' (ICBMs) capability of reaching the US mainland.

The report said it was the US that was engaging in confrontational behaviour such as planning war exercises with South Korea and sending a nuclear submarine to the Korean Peninsula.

It is North Korea's sovereign right to improve its self-defence power, the report added.

ALSO READ: North Korea condemns Trump's Gaza takeover proposal as 'ludicrous'

NORTH KOREAUnited StatesDefence and militarymissiles
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.