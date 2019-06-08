North Korea took $2 billion in cyber attacks to fund weapons programme: UN report

In this file photo taken on July 31, a man watches a file footage of a North Korean missile launch, at a railway station in Seoul.

UNITED NATIONS - North Korea has generated an estimated US$2 billion (S$2.77 billion) for its weapons of mass destruction programmes using "widespread and increasingly sophisticated" cyber attacks to steal from banks and cryptocurrency exchanges, according to a confidential UN report seen by Reuters on Monday (Aug 5).

Pyongyang also "continued to enhance its nuclear and missile programmes although it did not conduct a nuclear test or ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile) launch," said the report to the UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee by independent experts monitoring compliance over the past six months.

The North Korean mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment on the report, which was submitted to the Security Council committee last week.

The experts said North Korea "used cyberspace to launch increasingly sophisticated attacks to steal funds from financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges to generate income."

They also used cyberspace to launder the stolen money, the report said.