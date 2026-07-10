'Scared? Nor-way mate': Airline rivalry takes flight as Norwegian Air dares British Airways to World Cup wager

World Cup pressure intensifies from the quarter-finals, and game bets are also reaching new heights with airlines joining in on the square-off.

The collateral at stake when Norway faces England on Saturday (July 11)? The logos of Norwegian Air Shuttle and British Airways.

Norwegian Air, posing the cheeky dare in an Instagram post on July 8, teased if British Airways was "ready to risk" their branding.

"If Norway wins, you have to switch to our logo on Instagram on Sunday (one day). And vice versa. Deal?" the low-cost carrier proposed.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Daho9bQMeah/[/embed]

Not one to back down from a challenge, British Airways shot back: "Don't make bets you can't win."

"Does this mean [you're] too scared?" quipped Norwegian Air.

"Scared? Nor-way, mate." the UK flag carrier punned.

Whether the bet would proceed momentarily remained up in the air as both airlines continued their back-and-forth bickering over the match on social media.

"It's coming home," taunted British Airways in a separate post.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Dak75vUoElo/[/embed]

It formally accepted the deal at last in an Instagram comment: "Challenge accepted! Just don't be surprised if we take the win at cruising altitude."

Norway has entered the Fifa World Cup quarter-finals for the first time after internet darling Erling Haaland scored twice against Brazil in the round of 16.

England triumphed over Mexico to advance to the quarter-finals, but defender Jarell Quansah will miss the game for his red card offence against Mexico.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com