OSLO — Norway's King Harald has been hospitalised to receive treatment for an infection, the royal household said in a statement on Monday (May 8).

The 86-year-old monarch was in a stable condition and will remain in hospital for a few days, it added.

The king had been due to attend a ceremony in Oslo on Monday commemorating the end of World War Two.

King Harald has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991.

