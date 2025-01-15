Norway's Queen Sonja to receive pacemaker after heart problem

OSLO — Norway's Queen Sonja, 87, will have a pacemaker inserted in a scheduled surgery later this week after suffering a heart problem during the weekend, the Norwegian royal court said on Tuesday (Jan 14).

Sonja, the wife of Norway's head of state King Harald, was briefly hospitalised on Saturday and diagnosed with cardiac fibrillation following a ski trip, the court has previously said.

King Harald, 87, received a pacemaker in March to help compensate for a low heart rate.

