Norway's Queen Sonja to receive pacemaker after heart problem

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway arrive to a gala banquet held to mark the 50th anniversary of Danish Queen Margrethe's accession to the throne, at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept 11, 2022.
PHOTO: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 15, 2025 1:31 AM

OSLO — Norway's Queen Sonja, 87, will have a pacemaker inserted in a scheduled surgery later this week after suffering a heart problem during the weekend, the Norwegian royal court said on Tuesday (Jan 14).

Sonja, the wife of Norway's head of state King Harald, was briefly hospitalised on Saturday and diagnosed with cardiac fibrillation following a ski trip, the court has previously said.

King Harald, 87, received a pacemaker in March to help compensate for a low heart rate.

