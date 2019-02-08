Norwegian Air plane evacuated in Stockholm after bomb threat

Norwegian Air plane evacuated in Stockholm after bomb threat
A Norwegian Air Shuttle plane is seen on the tarmac of the Arlanda airport, outside Stockholm, Sweden February 7, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Feb 08, 2019

STOCKHOLM - All 169 passengers and the crew of a Norwegian Air Shuttle plane that returned to Arlanda airport outside Stockholm after receiving a bomb threat on Thursday have been evacuated, Swedish police said.

"The national bomb squad will shortly begin a search of the plane," the police said in a statement.

Passengers had to wait about two hours after the plane landed at 11.14 am (6.14pm Singapore time) before being allowed off in small groups, according to daily Expressen.

Passengers are being interviewed by police in a hangar at the airport, the paper said.

Swedish television said the plane had been carrying some members of the Swedish swimming team travelling to France for a competition and a training camp.

Police said earlier that the threat had been made against a specific plane. Norwegian confirmed the threat was against flight DY4321 from Arlanda to Nice in France.

More about

Air travel Airlines Bomb threats
Purchase this article for republication.
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement