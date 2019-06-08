Nose for a problem: Barcelona tests first global odour map

A map of the Barcelona district of Poblenou indicating where locals have reported bad odours, taken during a meeting for a new odour collection app on June 26, 2019.

Barcelona's beaches might be best known for their bars and nightlife, but they also have a reputation for something more pernicious - unpleasant smells, from rubbish and sewage to marijuana and factory emissions.

Now, an app-based project aims to snuff out those scents using the collective power of crowdsourcing.

The D-Noses project, which began in 2016 and was officially piloted in 2018, lets local residents report their fragrance complaints - like garbage, chemicals and sewage - directly through the free OdourCollect app, to build the first-ever global odour map.

Sponsored by the European Commission, with a budget of 3 million euros (about S$4.64 million), the project is designed as a tool to "empower citizens who are suffering from regular odour nuisance".

Odour pollution is the second most common cause of environmental complaint in Europe after noise, according to the website for the project.

The three-year pilot involves eight European countries - including Spain, Greece, Germany and Portugal - along with Chile.

In Spain, the app is being tested in Poblenou, a newly gentrified district in the northeast of Barcelona.

The area is a hotspot for offensive odous smells, due to the factories left over from its time as the biggest industrial zone in Catalonia and its vicinity to the industrial facilities of the neighbouring Sant Adria de Besos district.

When the app collects enough information for the area, residents can use the map to put pressure on politicians to combat the smells, said Rosa Arias, a Spanish chemical engineer and the app's designer.

"The objective is to correlate these (residents') observations with industrial operations to spark improvements," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

As of late July, there were more than 270 complaints from at least 35 different users since 2016.