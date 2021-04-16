Not a bird or an iguana: Mysterious tree creature in Poland is a croissant

What's that creature lurking in the tree?

It was neither a bird nor an iguana, animal welfare officers in Poland said after arriving at the scene.

In a Facebook post on April 14, the Krakow Animal Welfare Society said that it received a call from a panicky woman about an animal perched on a tree.

She told them: “It's been sitting in a tree across the house for two days! People aren't opening their windows because they're afraid it will go into their house."

Z cyklu "Z pamiętnika inspektora" - relacjonuje inspektor Adam. - Przyjedźcie i go zabierzcie! – w głosie dzwoniącej... Posted by KTOZ Krakowskie Towarzystwo Opieki nad Zwierzętami on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

When animal welfare workers suggested that it could be a bird of prey, the caller said that the animal resembled a “lagoon” before remembering the correct word for iguana, which is “legwan” in Polish.

They sent inspectors to the scene and found an object that had "no legs or head" wedged between the branches of a lilac tree.

"We already knew that we could not help this creature... The mysterious 'lagoon'... turned out to be a croissant."

While baffled by the finding, the group said this incident shouldn’t discourage members of the public from reporting their animal welfare concerns, as they had previously responded to reports of abandoned cats, dogs and even fish.

