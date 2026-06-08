Nvidia CEO says company is working with LG on humanoid robots and data centres

SEOUL — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Monday (June 8) that it is partnering with South Korea's tech conglomerate LG Group on humanoid robots and data centres.

"We are working with them in motor technology as well as mechanical systems so that we can bring together humanoid robotics and the future of robotics," he told reporters after a meeting with LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo in Seoul.

"We're also working with LG in architecting the future data centres," he said.

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