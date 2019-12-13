NZ troops land on volcano in daring body retrieval mission

A team of elite New Zealand soldiers landed on the volatile White Island volcano Friday, on a perilous mission to retrieve bodies left when an eruption hit visiting tour groups earlier this week, police said.

AFP witnessed two military helicopters set off from Whakatane airport at first light for the offshore volcano, where an eruption last Monday is believed to have killed at least 16 people and severely injured dozens more.

"We have operators on the ground and for the next few hours they will be undertaking the task of recovering the bodies" said deputy police commissioner Mike Clement.

The eight-strong military team will try to recover eight bodies that remain on New Zealand's most active volcano, which sits semi-submerged 50 kilometres (30 miles) out to sea.

As the military began their grim task, police took grieving families out near the volcano on a boat to perform a Maori blessing and locals chanted karakia, or prayers, on the shore as the island smouldered in the distance.

The team's cumbersome protective clothing was said to be slowing their work.

But while Clement said "there are many things that could go wrong" he added that so far the mission was "playing out as we hoped."

After coming under pressure from distraught families a recovery mission was approved despite a 50-60 per cent chance of another blast from the volcano in the next day or so.

Vulcanologists are monitoring live feeds from the mountain, ready to abort the operation if signs point to another eruption.

As they began the mission, White Island was at "Alert level 2" - the highest before an eruption.

PHOTO: AFP

"Of course I'm worried, I would be inhuman if I did not worry," Clement said on the eve of the mission, adding "we have a job to do".

Six of the eight bodies were located on the island with data from drone flights and help from helicopter pilots who were near the volcano immediately after the eruption.