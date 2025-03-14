Olympians make climate plea to IOC presidential candidates

SYDNEY — More than 400 Olympians from nearly 90 countries around the world have joined in a call for the winner of next week's International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidential election to make climate their top priority.

The signatories to an open letter calling for IOC action on climate change range from Australia's most decorated Olympian, swimmer Emma McKeon, to Cyrille Tchatchet II, a weightlifter who represented the refugee team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

"To the incoming President, we ask that over the coming years and the course of your presidency one issue be above all others: the care of our planet," the letter read.

"Rising temperatures and extreme weather are already disrupting competition schedules, putting iconic venues at risk and affecting the health of athletes and fans.

"Extreme heat is raising real concerns about whether Summer Games can be held safely in future years, and Winter Games are becoming harder to organise with reliable snow and ice conditions diminishing annually."

Seven candidates are vying to replace Thomas Bach as president in a ballot of IOC members at Costa Navarino, Greece, on March 20.

The Olympians called for an early meeting with the successful candidate after the election to discuss environmental concerns, and said the IOC must strengthen existing commitments on the cutting of carbon emissions.

They also want the IOC to advocate for "broader environmental action", champion sustainable practices with cities hosting Olympics, and "set a standard" on sponsorship deals with companies which have a poor pollution records.

Sailor Hannah Mills was one of the British Olympians who initiated the letter and she said the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, the venue for the 2028 Summer Olympics, had illustrated that climate change was an immediate threat.

"I'm not sure we've ever seen so many athletes from around the world speak with one voice," said the twice Olympic champion, who is an IOC sustainability ambassador.

"The terrible LA wildfires couldn't have been clearer: the time is now to set a course for a safe, bright future.

"The Olympics has held and fulfilled the dreams of so many over its history but I can't have any bigger dream than a future in which my children can thrive."

The IOC's existing "reduce, compensate, influence" climate commitment includes a 50 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, compensating more than 100 per cent of the residual emissions and encourages stakeholders and fans to act against climate change.

World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, multiple Olympic swimming champion Kirsty Coventry, who is Zimbabwe's sports minister, and IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch are among the favourites to succeed Bach.

International cycling chief David Lappartient, Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan, International Gymnastics Federation head Morinari Watanabe and Johan Eliasch, who heads the International Ski Federation, complete the list of candidates.

Prince Feisal said he welcomed the "powerful message from Olympians around the world", while Coe, who has been vocal on the impact of climate change on athletics, said he would be delighted to meet the athlete advocates to "share ideas and initiatives".

