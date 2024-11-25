One dead, three hurt as DHL cargo plane crashes into house near Vilnius airport

VILNIUS — A DHL cargo plane crashed into a house as it approached for landing at Lithuania's Vilnius airport early on Nov 25, killing one person and injuring three others on the aircraft, officials said.

The flight was operated by Swift airline on behalf of DHL and had taken off from Leipzig, Germany before the plane crashed around 0330 GMT (11.30am SGT), a spokesperson for the governmental National Crisis Management Centre said.

All the people in the house survived, he added.

An airport spokesperson said the plane was a Boeing 737-400.

Police told a press conference 12 people had been evacuated from the house hit by the plane.

Rescue services said the plane hit the ground and slid at least 100m before crashing into the building.

The head of national crisis management centre said the cause of the crash was being investigated.

Firefighters were seen at 0530 GMT pouring water onto a smoking building some 1.3km north of the airport runway in the Lithuanian capital.

A large police and ambulance presence was seen nearby, and several nearby major streets were cordoned off.

The flight had departed from Leipzig at 0208 GMT, Flightradar24 said on the X social media platform.

