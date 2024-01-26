Oops! Australian woman takes sick leave, bumps into boss on plane

An Australian woman found herself in the worst possible situation after faking a sick leave to travel — bumping into her boss on a flight.

The woman, Leila Soares, shared a clip of her awkward encounter on TikTok on Jan 15.

She wrote: "Messaged my boss to call in sick, only to find out he's on the same flight."

In the seven-second clip, Soares zooms in on a man in a blue T-shirt on a Jetstar flight, who is presumably her boss.

To avoid getting recognised by her boss, Soares can be seen in the video trying to go incognito in a hat, sunglasses and a mask.

The video has since gone viral, with some 12.3 million views and 4,100 comments.

Her video drew plenty of comments, with some netizens sharing their own embarrassing encounters with their bosses.

Others found her video comical with one TikTok user commenting: "If you weren't sick before, I bet you're sick now."

Many were also curious to know what happened after the incident. Even Microsoft commented: "Oh, we need an update."

Soares did not provide an update on whether she got caught by her boss.

But she later mentioned in the comments that her boss wouldn't have noticed her because he boarded the flight from the front of the plane, while Soares entered from the rear door and sat at the back of the plane.

