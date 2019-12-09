'Oracle of oil' T. Boone Pickens dies at 91

NEW YORK - T. Boone Pickens, a celebrated corporate raider and energy industry magnate who made an empire out of an initial US$2,500 (S$3,443) investment, died on Wednesday (Sept 11) at age 91, his spokesman said.

The Oklahoma-born tycoon, known for his folksy speech and ruthless business acumen, died surrounded by family and friends, his spokesman Jay Rosser said.

"He was coming into the office every day until Monday," said Rosser.

"He stayed active running his own portfolio."

Pickens closed his BP Capital energy hedge fund after a suffering a stroke in late 2016 and due to the effects of a fall in mid-2017 that required hospitalisation.

"Trading oil is not as intriguing to me as it once was," Pickens wrote on his website, www.boonepickens.com, to announce the closure of the fund.

"It's no secret the past year has not been good to me, from a health perspective or a financial one."