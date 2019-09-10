Our Amazon: Brazilians who live in the world's biggest rainforest

Read also

Their block has been transformed since they bought it -- thick rainforest has been turned into pasture where they have 150 cattle for breeding. Half of their land is leased to local grain producers.

Laws at the time permitted landowners to clear 50 per cent of their land, which Dos Santos says in hindsight was too much. Now they are restricted to 20 per cent.

"There needs to be a greater awareness among people about preserving the Amazon, not destroying it," he says in a baritone voice, as he and Maria sip from a tall gourd of herbal tea known as mate -- a traditional drink in southern Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.

"We have to produce in a more balanced way without affecting the environment, without repeating the mistakes of the past."

Life on the land is not easy, with unseasonal weather and fluctuating commodity prices among the many challenges.

But upgrades to the BR163 and BR230 highways have been positive in an area where heavy rains can cut people off from towns and animal markets during the wet season from November to June.

With their three children already grown up, the gregarious Dos Santos teaches his grandson Pedro Henrik how to look after the cattle. He hopes the 13-year-old will take over the ranch one day.

"We learned to like cattle," says Dos Santos, wearing a broad-brimmed hat, after herding a group of Brahman cattle into a wooden corral.

"You have to like what you do. My passion is seeing the animals healthy," adds the rancher, who is also the local agriculture secretary.

"I can't imagine, at 63 years of age, doing anything else."

The couple are proud of their efforts to preserve the rainforest still left on their ranch.