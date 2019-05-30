Pakistan races to protect mountain villages from runaway glacier

HUNZA - A menacing black glacier is bulldozing its way down a valley in northern Pakistan, threatening to cut off a vital road link to China and blocking meltwater that could flood villages below.

Up close, the surging wall of ice almost 200m high, above Hassanabad village in Hunza district, cracked and groaned in the May sun as ice and debris fell off in big chunks.

The glacier has been advancing since last July, according to Mr Faheem Baig, a shepherd from the village next to the Karakoram Highway, 4km downstream of the glacier mouth.

"I went off with my yaks to the summer pasture far up above the glacier in May, and when I came back to get some supplies in October, the valley was completely blocked by this glacier," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "The trail on the mountainside was gone and with great difficulty I made it back over the mountaintop. I had to leave my livestock behind. I couldn't believe it had moved so fast."