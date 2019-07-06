Paris bans parking of electric scooters on pavement

An official moves electric scooters from car parking spaces into those for motorcycles on a road in Paris.

PARIS - Paris authorities on Thursday (June 6) announced a ban on parking electric scooters on the pavement, in a new crackdown on the fashionable two-wheeled contraptions as pedestrians complain of growing safety risks.

Scooters "must be left in parking spaces designated for cars and motorised two-wheel vehicles", the city's mayor Ms Anne Hidalgo said in a press conference.

She also banned scooters from parks and gardens in a string of measures which will start coming into force from next month.

Apps such as Lime, Bolt, Wind and Flash - whose scooters have invaded streets in recent months - should also cut speed limits to 20kmh around the capital, or 8kmh in pedestrian areas, Ms Hidalgo said.