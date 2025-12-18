Paris' Louvre reopens partially but staff vote to extend strike

PARIS — France's Louvre museum in Paris partially reopened on Wednesday (Dec 17) despite its staff unanimously voting to extend a strike they began on Monday over pay and working conditions.

The partial reopening means visitors will be able see the museum's masterpieces including the Mona Lisa and the Winged Victory of Samothrace sculpture, the Louvre said.

The strike comes in the wake of a spectacular jewel heist in October, as well as recent infrastructure problems, including a water leak that damaged ancient books, which have exposed glaring security gaps and revealed the museum's deteriorating state.

Nearly nine million people visited the museum in 2023, or roughly 30,000 visitors per day.

Unions have said that staff at the Louvre are overworked and mismanaged, and they are calling for more hiring, pay increases and a redirection of spending.

Louvre director Laurence des Cars, who has faced intense criticism since burglars in October made off with crown jewels worth 88 million euros (S$133.41 million), is due to answer questions from the French Senate on Wednesday afternoon.

